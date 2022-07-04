It doesn't have to be a Throwback Thursday to talk about Mesker Music Amphitheatre, or if you grew up in Evansville, you can just refer to it as Mesker. Concert enthusiasts really had it made when Mesker hosted shows.

Get our free mobile app

There is a whole category of bands that love playing outdoor venues. Back in the day, that made Evansville an obvious stop for tours that really weren't big enough to fill Robert's Stadium.

I can't even tell you how many shows I saw at Mesker. I'm guessing probably more than I did at Robert's Stadium. I think that's just because my mom would take me, and she loved the 80s rock bands like KISS, Great White, and REO Speedwagon.

GOOGLE EARTH GOOGLE EARTH loading...

Those blue seats were blazing hot until the sun went down, but who sits down at a concert anyway, right?

GOOGLE EARTH GOOGLE EARTH loading...

Can it be Restored? I can't tell you what if anything will ever be done with Mesker, but I can tell you that it is always a hot topic. Evansville Living Magazine has a feature about Mesker, and along with it, stats from other local outdoor concert venues. They seem to do pretty well, and bring in acts like Brett Michaels - Yes, please! Tri-State residents are embracing the spring sun and searching for outdoor entertainment. While Evansville offers plenty of venues for live events, none accommodates an outside crowd.

Is Evansville missing out on open-air entertainment facilities? http://www.evansvilleliving.com/articles/venue-with-a-view See how many of these concerts you went to, then watch the video featuring the history of Mesker.

10 Bands from the 80s that Played Evansville's Mesker Music Amphitheater It doesn't have to be a Throwback Thursday to talk about Mesker Music Amphitheatre, or if you grew up in Evansville, you can just refer to it as Mesker. Concert enthusiasts really had it made when Mesker hosted shows.

Learn More About Mesker Music Amphitheater

Then and Now - See Inside Evansville, Indiana's Eastland Mall Eastland Mall opened in 1981, and it has changed a lot through the years. JC. Penny still anchors the mall on one end, and what was Lazarus Department Store is now Macy's.