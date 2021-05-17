Andrew McCarthy’s New Memoir Reveals What Life Was Like as Part of Hollywood’s Brat Pack

Do you think it is fair to say that Andrew McCarthy is probably the most under-the-radar member of Hollywood's 1980's Brat Pack? I'm not saying it's right, or that I believe it, but maybe that's the public perception. I get the feeling that when people think of the Brat Pack, their mind immediately goes to someone like Rob Lowe, or maybe even Molly Ringwald - but y'all can't forget about my man Andy Mac. Let's not forget that McCarthy was a part of some iconic '80s films, most notably Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo's Fire (I was so jealous that he got to make out with Ally Sheedy), but you also can't forget about Mannequin, Less Than Zero, and Weekend at Bernie's.

Who Was In The Brat Pack?

Although there is no 'official' Brat Pack lineup, the group of young actors from the '80s is widely considered to include Andrew and Rob and Molly, along with Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy. If you grew up in the '80s and watched all of the movies starring Brat Pack members, then you most likely thought they were really cool, and really really wanted to be a member of the pack too.

What Is Was Like to Be a 'Brat'

Just imagine the things they saw and did - imagine the stories they could tell. Well, that's exactly what Andrew McCarthy has done with his new book Brat: An '80's Story, available now. The memoir is described as being "filled with personal revelations of innocence lost to heady days in Hollywood with John Hughes and an iconic cast of characters."

You might be thinking that this is just another attempt by an actor to stay relevant by releasing a book, but I'm gonna go ahead and say you're wrong. You probably didn't know this (I sure didn't), but Andrew McCarthy is no stranger to writing - he has been a successful author for quite a while now. He has won awards for his travel journalism and has spent time on the New York Time's bestseller list.

Brat: An '80's Story is available now on Amazon for less than $20 - I'm sure you can find it in other places too. I'm not much of a reader (that's a massive understatement), but this book has definitely piqued my interest - I might just have to do the unthinkable, and actually read it.

