Here’s What One of Southern Indiana’s Malls Looked Like in the 1980s
Do you remember going to Eastland Mall just for the Food Court? Where else could you get Long John Silver's and then Lic's Ice Cream for dessert all in the same place? Maybe you waited outside for Disk Jockey to open so you could be the first to buy that fresh new cassette or tickets to a concert at Roberts Stadium. If so, you will love this trip down Evansville's memory lane.
Eastland Mall 1981
Eastland Mall opened in 1981, and it has changed a lot through the years. JC. Penny still anchors the mall on one end, and what was Lazarus Department Store is now Macy's.
Generations of Memories
How cool would it be to have a ton of photos from the '80s like we have of literally everything today? Andy Froehle tells me that these photographs were taken by his Uncle Jim Froehle. Andy is going through a lot of his vintage photos and sharing them in the Facebook Group I Grew Up In Evansville, IN.
Center Stage
I remember wanting to perform on stage at the mall. Mall concerts were huge in the 80s. Tiffany did a whole tour in malls across the U.S.
Much Different Food Court
Lic's Ice cream was originally where Ben's Pretzels is now. Later it moved around the corner, and then out to the edge of the mall property where Starbucks is now.
"Quick story. When Eastland Mall opened I was working in the news department at WKDQ. I was bragging I would go nowhere near Eastland Mall that day!! Ed Castiller was our News Director. Always a sense of humor... he said "Dale boy... I need you to cover the grand opening." I remember it was INSANE!!! Lots of memories of that place!!"
Evansville's very own Washington Square Mall was the place to be when it opened in 1963. Check out the photo gallery below featuring Then & Now photos. If you walk through the mall today, you would never guess how alive the shops were, even through the 1980s.
