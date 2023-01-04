Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun

As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana.

Keeping Malls Alive

I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.

Photo: Liberty

Tilly's Closing January 8, 2023

As my son and I were making our way down to Hot Topic, I noticed this giant sign in the window of Tilly's announcing that it would be closing soon. The sign says that this location of Tilly's in Eastland Mall will be closing on January 8, 2023. You will still be able to shop online at tillys.com.

Are You Ready to get SLIMED?

If you have ever attempted to make slime with your kiddos, you know how messy it can be. Now there is a new place that takes care of making the slime and all of the clean-up too. The Slime Factory Powered by Maddie Rae is set to open its first Indiana location in Eastland Mall.

Youtube / Canva

How Does it Work?

The Slime Factory offers times that you can easily book online. There are different party and group packages available, or you can get a Full Experience ticket that includes:

• Admission for one slime maker

• Making of 2 slimes

• Slime toppings (charms, beads, scents)

• Print Certificate

• Multiple selfie and Instagrammable opportunities

Find more information including hours HERE.

Who is Maddie Rae?

Maddie Rae is a world-famous 'Slime Content Creator'. She began her career in slime when she was only 11 years old! She is the founder of Maddie Rae’s Slime Glue and Slime Bash. The Slime Factory uses her product.

