Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall.
Why Columbus, Ohio Eastland Mall Closed
When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
Much like Evansville's Washington Square Mall, Eastland Mall in Columbus was that area's first enclosed shopping area. It was built in 1966 with a Lazarus, just like Evansville's Eastland had back in the day.
Water Damage Led to Closing
So, after 54 years in Columbus, Ohio Eastland Mall closed for good at the end of December 2022. The owner says the new plan is to demolish the entire mall.
Eastland Mall permanently closing, months after being marked ‘public nuisance’
Evansville's Eastland Mall is Still Open
Not only is Eastland Mall in Evansville, IN still open, but so is Washington Square Mall. The Evansville Rescue Mission has played a big part in bringing some life back to Washington Square Mall. Mission Grounds Coffee and The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission opened in 2022.