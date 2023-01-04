Here’s How to Adopt Your Very Own Adorable Alpaca in Kentucky

Did you know you can adopt your very own alpaca? They're gentle, curious, charismatic, and easy to make friends with. Find the perfect addition to your family in the heart of Bullitt County, just south of Louisville.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Recently at Kraftucky, I met the owners of Shepherd's Criations Alpaca Farm. They brought some real live alpacas to pet and love on, and it made me wish I could add a couple to the Birgy/Arnold family. Chris would probably disagree with me, but they're so sweet and beautiful that it's hard to resist. Luckily, it's just a short drive away, and I can still spend the day and visit my new alpaca friends at the farm.

Barb Birgy/WBKR Barb Birgy/WBKR loading...

Get our free mobile app

WHAT'S LIFE LIKE OWNING AN ALPACA FARM?

When I talked to owner Gale Etherton, I was fascinated to learn how many products can be made from soft alpaca fur. The fur is much warmer than wool, all-weather friendly, lightweight, and is considered to be hypoallergenic. They have 25 alpacas on the farm today, not only for the fur, but they breed them as well. They've had as many as 60 alpacas at one time and have been raising them for 18 years.

Gale shared more about their life on the farm. "Our first focus in the alpaca business is on raising healthy and happy alpacas. We specialize in alpacas of color and have colors fawn, brown, grey, and black. We base our breeding decisions on getting black and grey but have criated some really nice browns along the way. A must for us in purchasing additional alpacas is they need to have black or grey in their background and have an excellent lineage. We understand the importance of having the best bloodlines inserted into your breeding program. This has been working well for us so far. Our births in the last two years have been black or grey 80% of the time and the results of our decisions are showing up in the show ring."

CANVA CANVA loading...

HOW TO ADOPT YOUR VERY OWN ALPACA

I talked with her about the process of adopting an alpaca. They help make the process easier. "We will work with you any way we can before, during, and after the sale. Whether it be health issues, preventive care for your herd, farm layout, or helping you understand alpaca conformation and desirable fleece characteristics. We love to share the knowledge that we have learned over the past 18 years in the alpaca industry. We do most of our own health maintenance and are willing to take the time to show you how to do it. Whether it be learning to do your own fecal to check for parasites, drawing blood for blood cards, or progesterone testing to confirm pregnancies and a host of other issues that may come up!" Gale shared.

Adopt Alpacas of Your Very Own at Shepherd's Criations Alpaca Farm Have you always dreamed about owning your very own alpaca? Guess what? Yes, you can adopt your very own alpaca. They're gentle, curious, charismatic, and easy to make friends with. Find the perfect addition to your family in the heart of Bullitt County, just south of Louisville.

SHEPHERD'S CRIATIONS ALPACA FARM LOCATION

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Who's ready for an alpaca road trip? Shepherd's Criations Alpaca Farm is located at 745 Stave Mill Road, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.