Driving around any community, you can see those homeless and living on the street, You see men, women, and sometimes children sitting near buildings, resting in parks, and walking around looking for shelter and food.

So many people, especially now, are finding themselves unable to take care of the basic needs of food, water, and shelter. People like you and me who once didn't have to worry about those things are now finding it hard to keep their heads above water.

Although there are several organizations, with very limited resources, in our community, that does an incredible job of doing everything they can to help those in need, we could all do more to help.

Scrolling through my Facebook Groups feed, I came across a post from a local patron of the Little Italy Restaurant in Evansville.

Here is what she wrote.

We ate at Little Italy last night. No pics but the fried green tomatoes were amazing!! (And the pesto tortellini, lasgana, pizza, and tiramisu) The real hero at the place is the owner and chef. A homeless woman came in while we were there asking for a meal. Not only did he make her something fresh, but he also brought her a drink and gave her money. The food could not have been better but, the owner is on another level!!! - A.E.W

I was touched by what the owner did for that woman. He didn't have to, no one told him he had to help her, but he did. People like him give me hope in humanity when I feel like all might be lost. I've been at restaurants before where the police were called when someone came in and asked for food or drink.

We should all be more like him. If someone asks for help, help them. Even if you can only spare a little, give what you can. You can also help by supporting and/or volunteering at a local shelter.

Be a light in someone's darkness. Remember, one day it might be you looking for that light, that glimmer of hope, in the darkness of your own circumstance.

Kindness matters.

You know, not living in Evansville, I have never been to Little Italy. But now, it's been added to my list of local places I want to support. Many people on Facebook, feel the same way I do, They will be going there to eat because the owner of Little Italy is a good man who helps our community.

See you soon, Little Italy.

