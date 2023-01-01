You Can Live Above The Historical Indiana Restaurant That Serves The Worlds Coldest Beer

Get our free mobile app

Nisbet Inn

It's been a tradition with my husband's family every year to go to the Nisbet Inn and enjoy one of the world's coldest beers while eating some delicious smoked chicken around the holidays. I always look forward to our holiday dinner at the Nisbet Inn because the Nisbet is such a cool restaurant. The building is over 100 years old so the restaurant has a really cool atmosphere and a pretty interesting history.

Here is what the Vanderburgh Historical Society has to say about the building that now houses the Nisbet Inn:

The present roadside tavern building was erected in 1912 by George Maurer. It contained a bar and a grocery store on the main floor. Upstairs were six big rooms that would be rented out to travelers. The building would rattle every time a train went by. Nisbet Inn claims to have the second oldest liquor license in the State of Indiana. This would have been convenient for railroad workers to spend their money on drinks on payday. Stories exist that these men would drink, turn to fighting, and then lay down in the road to sleep off their drinking.

You Can Live Above Nisbet Inn

Nisbet Inn took to Facebook to announce that they will be leasing out the apartment above the restaurant. The apartment is a one-bedroom, and is just upstairs from the place known for serving up the "world's coldest beer."

Nesbit Inn had this to say about the apartment for rent:

Applications are now being accepted to rent the front apartment at Nisbet Inn. Beautiful, clean apartment with well over 700 square feet. One bedroom, full kitchen and large bathroom. The bathroom includes a large vanity, full size shower and toilet. The kitchen offers a full sized refrigerator, stove, oven and microwave. The apartment also includes a one bay garage with an opener, Access to a washer and dryer and amazing views! An additional $700.00 per month includes heat and central air controlled by units own thermostat, water, WiFi, dish network tv and ample storage. No Smoking, No Pets,.