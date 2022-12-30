Evansville’s The Gaming Guild Gets a New Green River Road Location

The Gaming Guild's new location is ready for business!

If you enjoy playing games, The Gaming Guild is right up your alley!

The Gaming Guild is a place founded by and for game enthusiasts. Our mission is to create a community within our store where people can play, buy, sell, or trade games and socialize with other people who share their love of gaming. We specialize in tabletop games of all kinds, including headliners such as Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, RPG mini's, miniature paints and tools, Warhammer, and X-Wing Miniatures along with a whole host of board game titles

And The Gaming Guild recently shared some very exciting news, they've expanded to a new location that's right off Green River Rd.

The Gaming Guild's New Location

The Gaming Guild has officially moved to their new location at 1460 N. Green River Road. They are located in the complex near Zuki, Mission BBQ, and Rafferty's. They are celebrating with a soft opening on December 30th.

The Gaming Guild took to Facebook to do a walkthrough video of their new location, and it is NICE. Check it out:



If you're interested in checking out The Gaming Guild, you can follow their Facebook for hours and opening information on their new location, but their page says they will be open on New Year's Eve from 11A to 4 PM and they will be closed on New Year's Day.

Congratulations to The Gaming Guild, I'm excited to stop in and see the new location!