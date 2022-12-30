New 2023 Indiana Turn-Signal Law will Require an Important Change in the BMV Test

This new law clears up the confusion about turn signals that you never knew you had.

It's ok if you don't have the Bureau of Motor Vehicles manual memorized because part of it is changing. In fact, a new law involving turn signals had to be delayed from July 1, 2022, to allow for the BMV to update the manual and the written test.

Can You Estimate 200 Feet While You're Driving?

Quite honestly, I can't even estimate a 5' by 7' rug that is in my own house. There is no way that I can eyeball 200 feet in front of me while I'm driving. I usually miss a turn the first time when my map app tells me to turn in 100 feet.

Did you know that in Indiana you are supposed to turn on your signal or blinker at least 200 feet before your turn? Yes, and if you're going faster, it's 300 feet. You could get pulled over and issued a ticket if you don't signal in time!

Indiana Changing Lanes and Passing Law Effective Until 12/31/2022

Change only one lane at a time. When changing lanes to prepare for a turn, you must signal your intention to do so at least 200 feet prior to changing lanes or turning. Your signal distance must be at least 300 feet before the turn if you are operating a vehicle in a speed zone of at least 50 miles per hour. Do not weave in and out of lanes, which will greatly increase your risk of an accident.

Turning the Law Into Common Sense

It's taken a while, but lawmakers decided that there's no way that this should be the way turn signal laws work. So, effective January 1, 2023, the new law will be: 'Repeals a statute requiring the use of a turn signal 200 feet before making a turn. Replaces it with a directive that motorists merely signal all turns and lane changes before safely completing them.'

