Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras

I was only ever in one movie--as an extra--but it got shelved and never saw the light of day. I was only six, so I got over it. But no, The Marshal of Windy Hollow was never released, thus ending my brief career on the silver screen. But maybe the start of something big is right around the corner for YOU.

ETHAN HAWKE SHOOTING IN KENTUCKY

Two-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (Training Day, Boyhood) has been spending a lot of time in Kentucky over the last five months. He's been scouting locations for a new movie and making new friends along the way.

ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES

In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park.

Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits.

ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN KENTUCKY -- LET THE CASTING BEGIN

And now he's looking for folks FROM the Commonwealth to perform as extras in his new movie Wildcat, about the late author Flannery O'Connor.

Specifically, Boehm is seeking extras to play the parts of a romantic couple--"a pair of individuals who are comfortable being conservatively intimate on camera"; a "real amputee that is missing their left arm"; "an experienced piano player/singer who can comfortably play some old-timey tunes and SING while generally being a lively presence"; "background children"; "college-aged extras"; and a "female stand-in for lead." All are paid gigs, and the shoot will happen in January and February in and around Louisville.

If you would like to audition, visit Angela Boehm's Facebook page for age, gender, and ethnicity specifications for each role.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT WILDCAT

Since the film is a period piece set in the 1950s, vehicles from that era will also be in need.

Right now, there is no word on who will be starring in Wildcat, but Ethan's daughter Maya Hawke of Stranger Things has also been spotted in Louisville. So who knows?

What we do know is that this is an amazing opportunity for quite a few people and for anyone who might want to venture into the Louisville area in early 2023 and watch a film being made. I mean, there's no telling how difficult that will be--don't be surprised if a tight lid is kept on chosen shooting locations--but I'd say it's worth a try.

And if doesn't work out, there's plenty to do in Louisville.

[SOURCE: WLKY-Louisville]

