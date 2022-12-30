There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
School Cafeteria Workers
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE
Bus Drivers
This is not an easy job, but if you love kids and transporting precious cargo (Shout-Out to Jon Jon with the North Gibson School Corporation) then you will love driving the big yellow bus.
There are multiple Bus Driver positions open, and one for a Bus Transportation Mechanic - Relief Driver. APPLY HERE
Before and After School Care
There are four different openings at schools that offer extended daycare. There are full-time and part-time positions available. APPLY HERE
Early Learning Pre-K
EVSC chooses only the best applicants for any position, and it takes a very special skill set to work in the early learning classroom. APPLY HERE
Community Learning Center Coordinator
This position works 43 Weeks per year. Work hours are 10:30 am - 6:00 pm. This is a grant-funded position and funding is awarded on a year-by-year basis. APPLY HERE
EVSC Police Officer
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has a department of Police Officers. If you are currently a Police Officer or you would like to be, this full-time position is a great place to start or retire. The pay ranges from $15/Hour to $29.74/Hour depending on your training level. Officers are scheduled and paid for 183 days per school year at 8 hours per day. APPLY HERE
Other Open Positions
There are plenty of opportunities to work with this great team right here in Evansville, Indiana. SEE ALL OPEN JOBS HERE