Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January

The holiday season is here, and we're all just a tad busier than normal. This time of year many businesses are extremely busy with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local business has decided to take a well-deserved break for the holidays but will be returning in January.

Be Happy Pie Company

Located on Evansville's west side is Be Happy Pie Company, they opened their doors in 2017, and have been serving up delicious baked goods ever since. The Be Happy Pie Company was started by Jenny Lamble and her passion for baking.

This passion has carried Jenny on a journey that led from a hobby to a profession. BHPC is a full service bakery specializing in pies, scones, cookies, coffee cake, kuchens, sweet rolls, petite cheesecakes, cookie pies, and cream puffs as well as savory pies including chicken pot pie, fiesta taco pie, shepherd's pie and quiche. Our

A Delicious Endeavor Takes a Holiday Break

If you're craving a sweet treat or a specialty pie, you will have to wait just a couple of weeks as the Be Happy Pie Company is on a holiday break. Be Happy Pie Company took to Facebook to announce that they would be closed from Christmas eve until January 10th. So if you happened to go by Be Happy Pie Company recently and noticed they were closed, it's only temporary!



Enjoy your well-deserved holiday break Be Happy Pie Company!