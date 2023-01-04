Evansville, Indiana native Holly K. Dunn is the only known survivor of Angel Maturino Resendiz, the man known as the Railroad Killer, and now Holly's story is part of a series on Hulu.

Sole Survivor

While out with her boyfriend one night in August of 1997, as they were walking back to a party near the University of Kentucky campus, the couple was attacked. Holly's boyfriend, Chris was killed and Holly, after being stabbed, raped, and beaten, was left for dead. She has shared her harrowing story in her book Sole Survivor: The Inspiring True Story of Coming Face to Face with the Infamous Railroad Killer.

A Story to Tell

Holly's story is a stark reminder of the human will to survive and she has shared her story not only in her book but also as a motivational speaker, and in a number of televised appearances, including her interview on 48-Hours which originally aired in 2010 on CBS.

A Pillar of Strength and Inspiration

In the 25 years since the attack, Holly K. Dunn has become a pillar of strength and inspiration in her community with her work as an advocate for those impacted by violence and the creation of Holly's House.

Miraculously living to tell her story, Holly motivates others to reclaim their lives after assault, and to help her community build a network of healing and outreach. Holly’s passion to advocate for other victims of violence is extraordinary, and it is this passion that has allowed her and organizations that she is a part of to reach so many people.

Holly’s work includes being the spokesperson for Holly’s House a local sexual abuse and domestic violence advocacy center which she co-founded in her hometown of Evansville, IN.

Streaming on Hulu

Holly's story is featured as part of the Hulu series I Survived a Serial Killer. The series, which originally aired on A&E, features the stories of those who have survived attacks by serial killers.

"I Survived a Serial Killer" documents the harrowing, heroic stories of one or more survivors of the same serial killers. Told from the survivors' point of view, the series highlights the strength and perseverance of regular people encountering and overcoming pure evil. Interviews with those closest to the cases will round out the stories of these unimaginable crimes.

Holly's story of her run-in with the Railway Killer is featured in Episode 2 of Season 1 of the series.

