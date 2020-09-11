Holly’s House Names New Executive Director – Kristine Cordts

Holly’s House is a local advocacy center for adult and child victims of sexual assault, domestic abuse and child abuse in Southwestern Indiana. Holly's House is excited to welcome Kristine Cordts as the new Executive Director. According to the press release,

Kristine has enjoyed a twenty-year career in nonprofits and policy. After studying Political Science and Public Administration at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Kristine assumed roles in state policy with Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Community College Board and Illinois Workforce Investment Board. During that time, she cultivated programs throughout the state in hazard mitigation, workforce development/education and training, and Adult Ed and Family Literacy in both public education and nonprofits. Kristine found the traction she was seeking in nonprofit programs and began consulting with nonprofit boards, with certification through IUPUI’s Lily School of Philanthropy. After moving to Evansville in 2009, she’s partnered to facilitate greater impact in the areas of healthcare, housing, community development and social enterprise. Completing five years with the local nonprofit Karama Collection, Kristine is thrilled to join the team of advocates and leaders at Holly’s House to provide support for victims of intimate crime, promoting justice and preventing violence. Kristine states “I am incredibly honored to work with an organization known for putting children first in our community. The dedication of this exceptional team and our partner organizations unites the resources of this community around victims and their families to bring healing and hope.”

Ali Nicholson, Holly’s House Development Director, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to get this position filled with just the right fit for our organization. Kristine comes to us with a wealth of contacts and experience that will help take Holly’s House to the next level.”

The mission of Holly's House is to empower victims of intimate crime and abuse by providing support, promoting justice and preventing violence. to learn more, visit www.hollyshouse.org.