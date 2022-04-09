Evansville Otters Host Family Movie Night at Bosse Field to Benefit Holly’s House

Bosse Field is the third oldest baseball stadium still operating in the world, so I'm not exaggerating when I say it's a national treasure right here in our little corner of Southwestern Indiana. In my opinion, you should take advantage of any opportunity you get to spend time at historic Bosse Field, whether it's watching a baseball game, attending an event like SWIRCA Brewfest, or attending a family-friendly event like this one.

Movie Night at Bosse Field

The Evansville Otters are inviting you and your crew to a special movie night at Bosse Field, scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022. They will be showing 2012's The Lorax from Dr. Seuss. The gates at Bosse Field will open at 5pm and the movie will begin at 6pm. There will be games for the kids to play, and families can enjoy a picnic on the field while watching the movie.

The cost to get in is just $5 per person, and if you pre-order your tickets before April 20th you will get a FREE hot dog, chips, and drink the night of the movie. Get those tickets online HERE. All proceeds from the movie night will go to Holly's House.

What is Holly's House?

Since 2008, Holly's House has been a safe place for victims of domestic violence and intimate crimes. It's a place where victims are interviewed and then connected to any necessary resources or services in our community. In addition, Holly's House actively works toward the prevention of these types of crime.

