Holly's House, the Evansville-area's child and adult victim advocacy center recently received a $50,000 gift from the Allstate Foundation. The funds will help Holly's House provide services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. The Allstate Foundation regularly donates to Holly's House and since 2006 has given the organization $680,000 to provide support for those who have survived domestic violence. The funds from the Allstate Foundation will be used in a collaborative effort between Holly's House and two other resources for abuse survivors, Albion Fellows Bacon Center and the Lampion Center.

Holly's House first opened their doors in 2008 and since that time, they have interviewed for more than 3,600 adults and children, according to their press release,

...while bridging connections between families and services with more than 1,700 recommendations and referrals to various community agencies each year. Holly’s House has also provided child abuse prevention education to more than 61,000 elementary school children. The agency’s services are now reaching eleven southwest Indiana counties. “We’re incredibly grateful for Allstate’s generosity and foresight in funding collaborative partnerships to meet community needs. We celebrate the many lives changed because of this partnership with both the Allstate team and our service partners at the Lampion Center and Albion Fellows Bacon Center,” states Holly’s House Executive Director, Kristine Cordts.

Holly's House serves as a non-residential center providing victim advocacy and services for those who have suffered child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. To learn more, visit www.hollyshouse.org.