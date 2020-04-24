Newburgh 6th Grader Helps Holly’s House with School Project

Trying to make sure our kids are getting the best education at home, while communicating with teachers virtually, is not easy. Teachers at Castle middle school are finding creative ways to keep connected to students and help the community at the same time.

6th grader Reid Holweger was tasked with a service learning project, and he chose to help Holly's House. His mom shared a video of Reid on social media, explaining what Holly's House does and how we can help them during this pandemic.

More about Holly's House:

Holly’s House is a non-residential child and adult advocacy center for victims of intimate crimes. It’s a safe location where adult and child victims of intimate violence are interviewed and connected to community resources and services as needed. Our agency is also active in the community to work toward the prevention of such crimes.