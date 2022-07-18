If you have ever worked in a position that involved accepting cash from the public, you might be familiar with spotting counterfeit money. But as one local business owner has discovered, it is all too easy to be scammed.

Jeff Wheeler is the owner of Great Steak at Eastland Mall in Evansville. He employs a lot of teenagers, and they work really hard to get orders right and keep customers happy. So, when I saw that someone passed off a counterfeit $50 bill, I wanted to share this important information.

How Does Fake Money Get Accepted?

There are special pens that cashiers use to identify fake money. We all know how busy restaurants can get, and sometimes those larger bills pass by without getting checked. The teenagers that work at Great Steak do an awesome job, but when it gets busy, it can be easy to pull a fast one with counterfeit money.

Here's the Actual Counterfeit $50 Bill

See What Is Wrong With This $50

If you spotted 'REPLICA' in two places, you found the clue that it is fake money.

How Do The Money Pens Work?

If a cashier uses a counterfeit detector pen on your money, please don't be offended. You could've picked up a fake bill when another business gave you change. It's always important to look over paper money because people will unfortunately try and pull a fast one over on you.

Dri Mark Products sells counterfeit detector pens that businesses use to determine if paper money is real or fake.

