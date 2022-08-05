Is This U.S. $5 Dollar Bill Rare or Counterfeit? The Answer Might Surprise You

The U.S. currency has been through several changes over the years, making it tricky to tell a real $5 from a fake.

Sometimes the counterfeit money actually says that it is fake or a replica like this one.

There are also special pens to help you quickly identify a fake bill.

Wait, did Grandpa Print Money?

Recently my husband came across a little box full of old coins and dollars that have been in the family. There were plenty of two-dollar bills, that would be quite confusing to shop with. We found fifty-cent pieces that would weigh your purse down a lot. Then we noticed this strange-looking five-dollar bill.

Seeing Red

Normally, the seal and the serial number are not red, so I didn't know what to make of this. The paper currency that we use has changed slightly through the years. In fact, you can see the history of our currency at uscurrency.gov. But, even with all of that information and the different graphics, I still could not find any information about this red print on my five-dollar bill.

Money For Sale

I did a little search on ebay to see if any of these strange red seal bills were actually for sale. Let me tell you, I held my breath for a second when I found this listing:

There are a couple of very important differences in my five-dollar bill and the one that is a Star edition and it is Series C. Mine, on the other hand, does not have a star, and it is Series B.

Well, my sad little red seal five-dollar bill is not in the perfect condition as this one is. But, we learned a little about the history of money.

There's an App for That

With Cash Assist’s suite of tools, you can learn to quickly locate and understand the security features of the cash in your hands. You can use your phone’s camera, to help you make decisions.

Excuse me while I go spend my $5 at Target

