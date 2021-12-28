Indiana Department of Natural Resources Warning Residents of Campsite Booking Scam

Finding a campsite this time of year isn't terribly difficult as most parks have plenty of openings when the weather turns colder. However, as any camping enthusiast knows, if you want to ensure you have a spot for more popular camping weekends such as Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day, those reservations have to be made several months in advance to guarantee a spot for you and your family. Just make sure when you book your site, you're doing it through a reputable source.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is warning residents of a booking scam they believe dates back to July. According to a press release, the Department is currently investigating reports of residents booking sites at a variety of state parks through a third party that's advertising on social media only to arrive at the park and find they've paid for a site that doesn't exist.

The Department has listed the following locations as "properties of interest" in relation to the scam; Trine State Recreation Area, Spring Mill, Morgan-Monroe State Forest, Greene Sullivan State Forest, and McCormick’s Creek. While local state parks such as New Harmonie and Lincoln are not listed, it would be in your best interest to verify the website you're attempting to book a space through is legitimate before finalizing the booking.

The DNR recommends only booking campsites for state parks through their online booking site, Camp.IN.gov, or by calling the Department's reservation phone number at 866-622-6746.

The Department also encourages anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to the scam to call the Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

[Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources]

40 Real Indiana Towns with Quirky, Weird, and Funny Names Outside the major cities, the Hoosier state is full of tiny little towns you've probably passed through on your way to one of those cities. Most of them are likely 100 to 150 years old, or older, and have been around far longer than the large metropolitan areas such as Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville. Typically, they were started by early settlers who found their way to the state and decided to make it home. Eventually, others would join them, and a community was formed. Over time, as the surrounding areas grew, most of them were folded into those areas and governed by the nearest city or county's governing body officially making them "unincorporated," meaning they did not have their own formally organized municipal government.

A scroll through Wikipedia's long list of unincorporated communities in Indiana shows several of them have names that by today's standards would be considered weird, quirky, or just downright right funny. These are my 40 favorities.