Jam Out to 26 Extra Hours of the MY 105.3 Feel Good ’80s Weekend

If your bedroom walls were basically pages from Teen Beat Magazine, then you will love everything about this weekend. Actually, every weekend we give you an all 80's playlist, but for the 4th of July Weekend, we've decided to add 26 more hours!

Back in the day, we only had one way to listen to music, and that was with our giant boombox. Of course, we could listen in our cars, but even that has changed since the '80s.

If you have a nice old-school radio with the dial, you'll want to scroll slowly until you hit 105.3. You can connect your phone in your car with Apple Carplay or Bluetooth, open our app, and stream!

Get our free mobile app

CANVA

Amazon Alexa

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version or the Android version). Select "Skills" from the main menu of the app. Search for WJLT. Tap on the station logo to get the MY1053 skill. Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play My105 3”

Find more information and support for listening via Amazon Alexa devices here.

Google Home

Our station app is Chromecast-enabled for Google Home. Follow these easy steps:

Confirm that your phone or tablet is connected to the same WiFi as Google Home. Open our app. You can download it here. Tap the Cast button. If you have more than one Google Home speaker, you'll need to choose which one you'd like to play to. You will know you are connected when the Cast button turns from light to dark gray. To stop casting, tap the Cast button again (it will appear at the top of your device).

Find more information on listening via Google Home here.

Listen on our Station App

You'll find our station app available in your app store. Our station apps are perfect to use on all of your mobile devices and tablets.

Clicking the LISTEN option in the menu bar, Listen Live in the main menu or the PLAY icon in the upper-right hand corner of the app will connect you to our stream.

Read More: Evansville Drone Pilot Goes Inside Abandoned Mesker Amphitheater

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys