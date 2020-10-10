Michael Rosenbaum Unites the Tri-State with Throwback Memories

He's been called one of the best villains in the world of superheroes, but the real Michael Rosenbaum is anything but a villain. Sure, he lives in L.A., he's a movie and television star, writer, director, he's in a band, and hosts his own podcast. Seriously, is there anything he can't do?

With all of that fame, Michael aka 'Rosey' hasn't forgotten where he grew up. He's so proud of it, he came back to film a movie here. I moved away for a few years, and I remember reading in Evansville Living magazine that 'Lex Luther' was filming a movie in Newburgh and Evansville. Until then, I had no idea that he was even from here. I watched every episode of Smallville, and saying I'm a fan of his would be an understatement. Which makes it quite surreal to know that I can TEXT MICHAEL ROSENBAUM and he texts me back. It's truly a 'Pinch me' moment.

When I saw that he was doing a little reminiscing on Facebook, I reached out to see if he would be a part of our show topic. Proving that he is a sweetheart, not a villain, he sent us some special audio.

