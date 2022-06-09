If you have ever listened to our show, there is a good chance that you know of my love for Michael Rosenbaum. What's not to love? He's a great actor, singer, songwriter, he has an amazing podcast, sometimes he visits the Evansville area since he grew up in Newburgh, and he's hot. This June he will be just a short drive from the Tri-State for a very special event.



It's the Smallville reunion all Superman fans have been waiting for - Superman and Lex Luthor reunite at the 2022 Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois. This will be Michael Rosenbaum's second visit, and Tom Welling is making his first appearance at the celebration.

Smallville ran for ten years on the CW network. That equals to 62 DVDs, and 217 episodes.

The 50th Annual Superman Celebration is June 10, 2022 - June 12, 2022. Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum will have four autograph sessions on Saturday. Tickets are required for the Saturday sessions. Michael will be around on Sunday to sign autographs, and no ticket is needed for that.

Smallville Nights

Saturday night will feature a one-of-a-kind performance featuring Michael, Tom, and the audience! They will reenact scenes from Smallville, and that alone will be worth the price of admission.

Smallville’s TOM WELLING: Inside of You: Michael Rosenbaum *Adult Language

The one and only Tom Welling (Smallville, Professionals) joins us again this year as we reminisce on the recent 20th anniversary of Smallville and discuss the differences in our time shooting the show and interacting with castmates. As we return to cons, Tom talks about his experience as a father being away from his family and the surprise realization he now has away from home.

In addition to being an actor, writer, director, and podcaster, Michael is a very talented musician. Along with Rob Danson, they make up the duo SUN SPIN.

Michael Rosenbaum Releases New Music; Sun Spin

