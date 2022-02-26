New Food Truck Park Coming to Mt. Carmel, Illinois – Here’s What We Know
Growing up in Princeton, we would frequently cross the bridge to visit Mt. Carmel. They had a Target and Little Italy's Pizza, and a thrift shop downtown, so it was always worth the trip. Soon Mt. Carmel will have a destination location for food trucks.
Mt. Carmel Food Truck Park
Mt. Carmel's Mayor Joe Judge posted a very exciting teaser on his Facebook page about a special location for our local food trucks to set up. This is pretty awesome because it's hard to keep up with them once the weather gets warmer.
So. Many. Choices.
Where Will the Food Truck Park be Located?
The area will be on the West side of town around 9th Street. It will be in the area of The Dollar General Store and Motorad.
Have a Food Truck?
I reached out to Mayor Joe Judge to find out how food trucks can be involved. Here's what he had to say, 'We will have the opening timeline early next week. Once we are done with construction and open interested Food Trucks will contact City Hall at 618-262-4822. More information will be released soon."
Will it be Like Evansville's Food Truck Areas?
Farm 57 always has a great turnout during the food truck season. The trucks are close together, families can eat picnic-style, and there is usually live music into the evening. Hopefully, the new area in Mt. Carmel is just as popular!
New Food Trucks
We have a pretty extensive list of amazing food trucks in the Evansville, IN area (See a list below). We can add several more food options to that list like Beer Bones BBQ Catering and Food Trailer.