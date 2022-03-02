Tiny Illinois Town is in Guinness Book of World Records 12 Times

Tiny Illinois Town Made Guinness Book of World Records 12 Times
One very small Illinois town has built themselves into a giant across the globe and I'll bet you didn't even know. Neither did I. A whole lotta wow going on.
A small Illinois town making some big noise
A tiny town in East Central Illinois, tucked between St. Louis, Missouri and Indianapolis, Indiana with a population just over 2,500 has quite a global reputation.
A reputation nobody would ever imagine could be true.
"Illinois town holds 12 Guinness World Records"
Casey, Illinois, while small in size, is as I've read,
"...home to many big things. In fact, a dozen of the large objects found around town are in the Guinness Book of World Records!"
It's true, the town of Casey is home to 12 different world records, for one very similar thing.
They're massive.
Here are the Guinness World Record Holders in Casey, Illinois:
- World's Largest Wind Chime
- World's Largest Golf Tee
- World's Largest Pitchfork
- World's Largest Rocking Chair
- World's Largest Wooden Shoes
- World's Largest Mailbox
- World's Largest Gavel
- World's Largest Truck Key
- World's Largest Barbershop Pole
- World's Largest Teeter Totter
- World's Largest Golf Driver
- World's Largest Swizzle Spoon
To make this story even more unique, pretty much all of these 'big things in a small town' were built by one man, Jim Bolin, and his crew. Jim was born and raised in Casey.
Would you believe that most of the materials used are recycled?
They are.
Guess what almost all of the wood they used is from?
Old telephone poles.