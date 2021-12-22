You can practically smell the new year arriving. It's time for New Year's resolutions and fresh beginnings. Before you welcome in 2022 with your friends and family, make sure you have a way to get home safely. Most celebrations have a bit of bubbly, and that's ok. I just want you to make the right choice, and never get behind the wheel if you've been drinking.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1 person in the United States dies in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes. All of these deaths were preventable and were the result of a very bad decision.

Logan's Promise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to end drunk driving. It's totally ok to have drinks with friends and celebrate the new year. Logan's Promise makes it easier for you to make a good decision, and stay out of jail, the hospital, or worse.

Use the Lyft code SAFENEWYEAR2022 to receive up to $25 off of your ride home. This Safe Ride program will get you home, not to the next bar or party. This code will be valid FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2021 & SATURDAY, JANUARY 1, 2022 from 8:00PM - 3:00AM.

This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties. The Lyft code is available for one ride per day.

qr code

When you scan the QR code, this will pop up on your phone.

Liberty DeWig

If your business or organization would like to sponsor a Safe Ride weekend, email cbrown@loganspromise.org.

canva

