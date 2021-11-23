Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Thanksgiving Weekend with Logan’s Promise

Did you know that the night before Thanksgiving is the busiest night for bars? It's also just a big weekend for those that partake in adult beverages. Sometimes a little family goes a long way, am I right? Partying is totally okay, but it is very important to have a plan to get home safely.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1 person in the United States dies in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes. All of these deaths were preventable and were the result of a very bad decision.

Use the Lyft code SAFETHANKS2021 to receive up to $25 off of your ride home. This Safe Ride program will get you home, not to the next bar or party. This code will be valid WEDNESDAY, NOV 24 * THURSDAY, NOV 25* FRIDAY, NOV 26 & SATURDAY, NOV 27 from 8:00 P.M.- 3:00 A.M.

This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties. The Lyft code is available for one ride per day.

Logan's Promise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to end drunk driving. It's totally ok to have drinks with friends and celebrate the end of summer. Logan's Promise makes it easier for you to make a good decision, and stay out of jail, the hospital, or worse.

If your business or organization would like to sponsor a Safe Ride weekend, email cbrown@loganspromise.org.

