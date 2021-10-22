Indiana Nonprofit Offering Free Safe Rides Home Halloween Weekend 2021
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1 person in the United States dies in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes. All of these deaths were preventable and were the result of a very bad decision. If you are hosting a Halloween party, make sure that no one leaves after drinking, without a designated driver.
What is Logan's Promise?
Logan's Promise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to end drunk driving. It's totally ok to have drinks with friends and celebrate the beginning of summer. Logan's Promise makes it easier for you to make a good decision, and stay out of jail, the hospital, or worse. The Logan's Promise Safe Ride Program will be available Friday-Sunday October 29, 30, and 31, 2021. This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties.
LYFT CODE: SAFEWEEN2021
Sponsor a Safe Weekend
Foreman Watson Holtrey, LLP is sponsoring the Safe Ride Program Halloween weekend. If your business or organization would like to sponsor a Safe Ride weekend, email cbrown@loganspromise.org.