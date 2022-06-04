Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

Get our free mobile app

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!

I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?

But that didn't stop this driver over in Wisconsin, who apparently was... wait for it... intoxicated... and decided to drive their car right over the footbridge in Phoenix Park, in downtown Eau Claire (about two hours northeast of Rochester.)

This story from WEAU-TV says that police were alerted to a car driving over this historic Phoenix Park footbridge at around 5:30 early Tuesday morning. When police arrived the car had already passed over the footbridge and then turned and kept driving down a pedestrian sidewalk on the other side of the bridge.

And, perhaps not surprisingly, the driver (28-year-old Amanda Larscheid) was cited for drunk driving, as well as operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle with improper tires and driving on a sidewalk, the story said.

I went to the University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire and lived there for nearly 20 years before moving to Rochester. And if I recall correctly, that historic bridge was originally built many years ago as a railroad trestle, which might explain why it wasn't damaged or why it didn't collapse when a car drove over it.

You can check out the video from the Eau Claire Police Department below. And speaking of historic places, just how many of them can you identify here in Minnesota's Med City? Keep scrolling to find out!

