Tickets On Sale Now for 2021 EPD Policeman’s Ball

The Evansville Police Foundation's annual Policeman's Ball returns September 25th after being forced to cancel in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gala aims to raise money each year to provide services and equipment to the men and women of the force to help them do their jobs effectively and safely. This year, the proceeds will be used to help make sure a few four-legged officers have everything they need to stay healthy and continue doing their jobs as well.

You may be thinking, "Wait a minute, doesn't the city fund the department? That's what my tax dollars are for, right?" The answer is, "yes" to both questions. However, the department puts together a budget each year. That budget includes day-to-day operating costs, employee payroll, benefits, supplies, etc., etc. It will also include a variety of things the department would like to have for the upcoming year. That budget is submitted to the City Council who pours over it and makes the final decision on what will remain and what won't based on the amount of tax income the City expects to bring in over the upcoming fiscal year. Keep in mind, the City has several departments like the Water & Sewer Utility, the Parks Department, and more who are also submitting budgets and asking for things they'd like to have. But, like the Rolling Stones once said, "You can't always get what you want," and ultimately a few of those wish-list items hit the cutting room floor leaving the department looking for an alternative way to get the money.

If you're familiar with the aforementioned song from the Rolling Stones, you know the rest of that line says, "But if you try sometimes, you just might find...you get what you need." That's where the Evansville Police Foundation comes in. They try and raise money throughout the year to provide those items the City doesn't have the budget for. In 2020 alone, the Foundation provided nearly $100,000 to fund approximately 17 needs ranging from SWAT Team Training to a drone unit to medical supplies.

The money for the fund comes from events like the annual SWAT Challenge 5K every May, and the Policeman's Ball which is scheduled for Saturday, September 25th from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Tropicana Casino's Riverfront Pavilion (formerly Hoosier's Lounge). This year's Ball will feature a Country/Western theme along with dinner, drinks, live music from local favorites 3 O'Clock Charlie, a photo booth, and both a live and silent auction.

Proceeds from the Ball will help "Fund the Need" for the EPD's Mounted Patrol Unit (a.k.a. the department's horses and the officers who care for/use them). The money will be used towards covering veterinarian bills, feed for the horses, trailers to help transport them, routine grooming services and products, and more.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and available to the public for purchase through the Evansville Police Foundation website.

