Have you ever wondered why baby carrots are so wet? Or, why they don't really look like baby carrots? Are they even really baby carrots at all?

These questions may not have been top of mind for you, but you have to admit, they are good questions. When you really think about it, baby carrots are just weird. So, what are baby carrots, if not actual babies of carrots, or mini versions of full-grown carrots?

That is a question that was examined recently by the Dollar Shave Club. I know, I don't understand the connection, ow why they would be investigating this question, either. Maybe, they are thinking the same things about baby carrots that we are, they just decided to investigate.

Here is what they found out. This will blow your mind. Baby carrots aren't pulled from the ground early, cleaned, and placed into a bag for our culinary enjoyment. Baby carrots are actually created from regular grown-up carrots that are don't make the supermarket cut. They are either too small or they have slight abnormalities. Once the not so pretty carrots are separated from the other gorgeous carrots, they are cut into chunks and put into a kind of drum that uses water to shape the carrot chunks into baby carrots.

While the drum is shaping the carrot chunks, the skin is stripped off of the chunks. This is the reason they are so wet. Because of the fact that the baby carrots have no skin, they are bagged with extra moisture. Hence, the wet and watery look when you take them out of the bag.

Having no skin also makes them dry out easier because there is no protection to help seal the moisture inside. But, if your baby carrot does dry out and has a white coating formed on the outside, it is still safe to eat. If you like dried-out carrot chunks, I guess.

