2021 Louisville Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Theme & On Sale Dates

The annual Louisville Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to Iroquois Park next month with a brand new theme.

According to their website:

The Louisville event, celebrating its 9th year in 2021, is held in Iroquois Park with 5,000 carved pumpkins illuminated at night as an “art show”.Proceeds benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.

Last year, due to Covid, they had to go from the traditional walk-through event to a drive-through type of format for social distancing and safety regulations. In 2021, the walk-through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns with a new theme!

Louisville Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Dates and Theme

The 2021 Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular will be running from September 30th through October 31st. The show runs daily from dusk to 11 p.m., weekdays (Sunday-Thursday), and closes at midnight on Friday & Saturday.

This year's theme will be "Changing the Channel: A Timeline of Television History." As you can probably guess, all of the Jack O' Lanterns will be carved featuring the all time greatest TV shows and characters. Everything from "I Love Lucy" to Spock from "Star Trek" and more!

2021 Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular Tickets

Tickets for the 2021 event go on sale beginning September 1st. It would be wise to purchase your tickets in advance as they expect some nights, especially weekends, to be sold out. For more information on ticket prices and how to purchase them beginning on September 1st, you can visit their website by clicking here.

I attended the annual Louisville Jack O ' Lantern Spectacular a couple of years back. My first thought was "who wants to pay money to go see a bunch of pumpkins carved by kids?" I was clearly wrong about this place. It was absolutely AMAZING! These hand-crafted pumpkins took a lot of time and skill to create. IF you've never been to the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, I highly encourage taking the family out one night. You will be amazed! Here's a video of last year's event. It should give you a little taste of what you can expect.

