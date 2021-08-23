It's peach season and today, here at WBKR, we're celebrating with a delicious recipe from the UK Cooperative Extension Office. Plus, there's an added bonus. It's also blueberry season locally and this "crumble" recipe calls for peaches and blueberries! Here's how to make it.

PEACH & BLUEBERRY CRUMBLE



• 1 (28-ounce) can peaches in juice, drained

• 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

• 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

• 3 tablespoons brown sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 3 tablespoons softened unsalted butter

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Place peaches in a 10-inch cast iron skillet. Sprinkle blueberries on top of peaches.



In a separate bowl, using a fork, mix together oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt with softened butter. Sprinkle oat crumble over top of peaches and blueberries.



Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Get our free mobile app

The great thing about recipes shared by UK Cooperative Extension is the fact that they're designed to feed an entire family at a price that's affordable. Here's the cost breakdown for the Peach & Blueberry Crumble.

The recipe makes 8 servings total (a serving is one slice). The entire cost of the recipe is $5.92. So, the cost per single serving is just $0.74.



If you're like me, you like to change up what you make for dinner, but you don't have a lot of time to search for new recipes to try. The Daviess County Cooperative Extension has come up with a fun new recipe club that can help you out. Here are the details. By the way, staying true to the office's commitment to being affordable, this club is absolutely free.

What's Cookin'? is brought to you weekly by Kentucky Legend.

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now