Willard Library Hosting Free Outdoor Movie Night with Dinosaurs, Food Trucks and More!

Willard Library will be hosting a fun outdoor movie night, and it's free to enjoy! They just ask that you bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the show. This night will appropriately be dinosaur-themed as the movie they're showing is The Land Before Time.

The fun happens on September 11th on the lawn of Willard Library. They'll kick off the fun at 5 PM with food trucks, Fuego's Taqueria and Sweet Dreams a la Mode will be there serving up food (so bring money for the food trucks), and Willard Library will kick off the evening with a free kids craft, where kids can make their very own dinosaur mask. Then at 6:15 PM Evansville's favorite dinosaur friend, Beaux the T-Rex will show up. Kids can enjoy photos with Beaux free of charge. Then at 7:30 The Land Before Time will begin on a giant 50' X 30' movie screen outside. The kid's craft, Beaux the T-rex, and the movie are all free of charge, and you do not need a Willard Library card to attend. For a full rundown of events, and to see the dinosaur mask kids will be creating, you can check out Willard Library's website, here.

There comes a time in every child's life (well every child since 1988) where it is a right of passage to learn about the amazing and heartbreaking movie that is The Land Before Time. It's a movie I loved as a kid, so I'm excited to see it be shown to the young generation now too!

