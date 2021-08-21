Evansville Sub Shop Hosting Spooky Charcuterie Class This October

Siciliano Subs on Franklin Street in Evansville serve up more than just delicious subs, they also serve up delicious charcuterie boards. They occasionally host classes teaching the art of charcuterie, and this October, they'll be teaching spooky charcuterie, and I am HERE for it!

If you don't know what charcuterie, you've been sleeping on the most delicious trend in appetizers/snacks. Webstaurantstore.com defines charcuterie as:

"In the French tradition, charcuterie (pronounced "shahr-ku-tuh-ree") is the art of preparing and assembling cured meats and meat products. The idea of charcuterie has become very popular outside of France, and the term has evolved to include a variety of foods besides meat. A charcuterie board is an assortment of meats, cheeses, artisan breads, olives, fruit, and nuts, all artfully arranged on a serving board."

So what is spooky charcuterie (some refer to it as char-boo-terie)? It's charcuterie boards with a Halloween flair. I love anytime you can take something that's already awesome, and make it Halloween! Siciliano Subs will be hosting Spooky Charcuterie Classes this October. They say to keep an eye out for dates for the classes, and not to worry they'll have classes for all ages.

I love this idea! I've always wanted to take a charcuterie class. I see charcuterie boards online and they are so pretty, but anytime I've attempted to make one, it's just been a struggle for me. Mine always come out looking like an adult version of a ham and cheese cracker Lunchable at best. So I have always wanted to take a charcuterie class to really learn the art of it. If this is something that sounds up your alley, be sure to follow Siciliano Subs on Facebook so you don't miss the announcement about their upcoming classes. Their charcuterie boards are just as delicious as their subs so I have no doubt you'll be in good hands!

For an example of a spooky charcuterie board, check out the skeleton board below!



