Frankie Wants To Be The Office Cat, Literally – VHS Pet of the Week
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Hello, I'm Frankie. I'm 2 years old and a Calico who loves to play and would make a great flycatcher. I'll do okay in a home with dogs but I probably need to be the only cat. I'm selective with my affection. I would definitely do best with a cat-savvy person who will know when to play and when to walk away. Do you know what I mean? If you do, come visit with me a while at the VHS. My adoption fee is $70 and it includes all the stuff.
Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!