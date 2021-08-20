Indiana Toddler Shares Encouraging Words We All Need to Hear [Video]

Sometimes even a very simple message, if delivered by the right person, can be elevated to something pretty special. I think that's the case with this video. The adorable face you see here belongs to a young Posey County kid named Ty, and I'm predicting that Ty is about to put a big ol' smile on your face.

According to Ty's mom, Andrea, he has been recording a series of videos he calls his "Adventure Show." For this particular episode of the show, it seems like Ty has less of an adventure to share, and more of an encouraging message for his fellow adventurers, and anyone else who happens to watch. I'm gonna end my setup right there and let Ty do the rest. I will caution you to watch out for his dangerously distracting curls - I don't want you to get mesmerized by them and lose sight of the message.

There is so much to love in this video, but one of my favorite things is when Ty references "us" and the "Adventure Headquarters." I also love how pure Ty's intentions are, you know what I mean? I don't know about you, but I'm a pretty cynical person - I often question the sincerity of people I see on YouTube. Even if the message resonates with me, I'm always wondering if they're just doing it to get views, or likes, or subscribers. I don't have to worry about that with Ty. There's no doubt in my mind that Ty means every word he says, and I tell ya', I believe him when he says that I'm awesome. Young man, YOU are awesome!

