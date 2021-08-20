How to Help Make Wishes Come True at Granted’s Annual Golf Scramble

Big things are happening for Evansville's Granted organization. We learned earlier this week that Granted won/received the annual $10,000 donation from the 100 Guys Who Care. The non-profit plans to use that money to purchase a new van that will come in handy when granting wishes for families. Granted shared the exciting news on Facebook, saying...

We were honored to be nominated as one of three amazing organizations to present last night at the 100 Guys Who Care - Evansville meeting. We were competing against two other very worthy and impactful organizations. We are very grateful to be able to announce that we were voted the WINNERS! We received $10,400 that is going to help us get a new van to safely transport our precious people to and from their Wishes. We are so very thankful for this amazing group of men who are making a true difference in our community! Click the link above if you are interested in helping the 100 Guys Who Care make an even bigger impact in our community at their quarterly meetings.

The next big event on Granted's calendar is their annual "Swing Into Wishes" golf scramble, scheduled for Friday, August 27th. We invited one of Granted's board members, Teri Barnes, to Be MY Guest and tell us more about the event.

Be MY Guest with Granted's Teri Barnes

Swing Into Wishes Golf Scramble Details

The event is happening on Friday, August 27th at Cambridge Golf Course, located at 1034 Beacon Hill in Evansville. There will be two flights, the first starting at 7:30 am and the second starting at 12:30 pm. There are still openings for players in the afternoon flight and openings for sponsors for both. Register your team or become a sponsor here.

Get our free mobile app

Granted wants to give a shout out to a few businesses doing some heavy lifting as the event's "Gold Dreamers" level sponsors - big thanks to Bowen Engineering, Powder By Design, and Smith & Butterfield.

KEEP READIN: 12 Hilarious Names Tristate Kids Gave Ordinary Things