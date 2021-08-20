Patoka Lake Hosting a Zombie Hunt in 2021

We're getting close to the Halloween season and Patoka Lake has a really fun event for the whole family to enjoy.

Have you ever watched shows like "The Walking Dead" or movies like "Dawn of the Dead" and wondered what it would be like to live in a zombie apocalypse? How would you fare in a situation like that? I think I would be alright...especially if I were in a zombie hunt like Patoka Lake is going to host. It seems much less life-threatening and more family-friendly.

Once again this year, Patoka Lake will be hosting a "Zombie Hunt". Don't worry, you won't actually be coming face to face with zombies who are trying to eat your face...and you won't have to actually "kill" anything. In fact, the only thing you will be "shooting" will be selfies!

The Zombie Hunt at Patoka lake will begin Labor Day Weekend on September 3rd and go through October 31st. Much like last year, you will need to purchase your exclusive zombie hunting license for just $5 at either the reservoir office, main gate, modern campground gate, camp store, or nature center.

Here's how the hunt will work:

You will journey through Newton Stewart State Recreation Area in search of 12 stations with "zombies". You'll then have to shoot a selfie with each zombie to collect target stickers from staff members. Once you shoot selfies with all 12 zombies, you will receive the official "I survived the hunt. Patoka Lake Zombies" lanyard flashlight to take home.

More details about the event are still to come. Be sure to follow Patoka Lake on Facebook to stay up to date with the zombie hunt.

Your Vintage Halloween Decorations May Be Worth Some Money

Halloween Christmas Trees Are the Perfect Way to Make Christmas Creepy

Horrified-The Board Game Where You Defeat Monsters