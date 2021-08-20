Are You Ready to Rumble? These Are the Matchups for Guns & Hoses 13 at Ford Center August 28th

We are days away from the return of Guns & Hoses 13 at the Ford Center on Saturday, August 28th (2021). After an over two-year hiatus, thanks to the COVID pandemic, 30 first responders representing local police and fire departments, as well as emergency medical services will step between the ropes two at a time and duke it out over the course of 15 fights for 911 Gives Hope, and to help their team take home the coveted Guns & Hoses championship belt.

To date, the annual event has raised over $1.8 million for children with disabilities right here in the Tri-State. An impressive feat when you think back to its beginnings at the Evansville Coliseum before moving to Roberts Stadium and now the Ford Center. I imagine if you ask any member of the 911 Gives Hope board, they would tell you they would have never expected this event to become as big as it has.

Personally, I think the not-so-secret to its success is largely due to the Tri-State's compassion and willingness to help those in our community who need it, especially kids. I also think it has to do with all the effort the board members put into making it more than just a boxing exhibition. It is a full-blown entertainment spectacle. There are video boards, pyrotechnics, and each fighter walks out to their own personally selected walk-out music. It's awesome!

Speaking of the fighters, let's take a look at the matchups that will take center stage when the bell rings that night.

LOOK: Full List of Matchups for Guns & Hoses 13 The annual charity boxing event returns to the Ford Center on Saturday, August 28th, 2021, and will feature 30 fighters in 15 fights battling it out for personal pride, the Guns & Hoses team championship belt, and 911 Gives Hope.

**Card Subject to Change**

Great seats are still available for Guns & Hoses 13 with many as low as $15. Get yours today at the Ford Center box office or Ticketmaster.com.

