2nd Annual Halloween in the Park Coming to Newburgh this October

It may be August, but it's never too early to start thinking about the most wonderful time of the year, Halloween! There's a fundraising event you won't want to miss for the Warrick Parks Foundation, happening on October 23rd. So what can you expect to see at Halloween in the Park? For starters, you can enjoy trick or treating, live entertainment, food trucks, a costume contest, and more! It's basically a giant Halloween party to support Warrick Parks Foundation.

Here's what the Halloween in the Park Facebook event page says about the upcoming event:

Save the date! You don't want to miss the 2nd annual Halloween in the Park - Warrick County's best place to celebrate Halloween! Last year, over 3,000 people attended and enjoyed trick-or-treating with local businesses and nonprofits; food trucks; and a photo booth. New this year - the event will include costume contests and live entertainment and refreshments in the Event Center! More details to come. Businesses and nonprofits, we will release details about booth rental soon. Put October 23 on your calendar and join us for this SPOOKY night! All proceeds will benefit the Warrick Parks Foundation. Special thanks to our sponsors - Jagoe Homes and CAC Custom Homes.

Be sure to follow the Halloween in the Park Facebook event page so you don't miss any details that come out between now and October 23rd.

Now I know it's only August, but this is when the countdown to Halloween is really on! Typically this is when I start putting up my Halloween decor and planning my costumes. So it's never too early to start making your Halloween plans.

