Downtown Evansville To Get Golf Simulator & Duckpin Bowling Venue

Party Central in Downtown Evansville is about to get a major transformation and I can't wait to see the finished product.

Downtown Evansville has been doing a fantastic job over the past few years at really bringing in some fun and entertaining events and venues to residents. There seems to always be something going on, whether it's Market on Main, Night on Main, or even fun places to visit like Kevin's Backstage Bar & Grill, or High Score Saloon. There's a lot of fun to be had in Downtown Evansville, and it continues to grow!

Evansville 411 News announced last night that the owner of The Rooftop, The Landing-Newburgh, and Party Central has some big plans for Downtown Evansville with their rebranding of Party Central in the late fall/early winter of 2021. It sounds like it might be the newest hotspot in Downtown Evansville and I can't wait to visit it.

Party Central will soon become the Birdies!, which is said to be "an entertainment hotspot with golf simulators and duckpin bowling." According to Evansville 411 News,

They will be using the golf simulators sponsored by the PGA TOUR and Tiger Woods , along with most other elite golfers. The simulators will also have the capabilities to play other games, such as throwing touchdown passes, kicking field goals and soccer goals, home run derby, pitching, dodgeball, etc. The Birdies! will have a full bar, with a focus on specialty margaritas. Patrons will be able to order food through The Rooftop.

Sounds awesome, right?

Now, I realize there might be some who aren't 100% sure what duckpin bowling actually is. It's similar to traditional bowling, however, the pins and the balls are smaller. Another notable difference is that you get to bowl three times per frame instead of twice.

Evansville 411 News also says that there will also be a few changes to The Rooftop too. Their lower patio will be enclosed, but will still be an open-air concept via the addition of garage doors to maintain the outdoor feel. This will allow more seating and live entertainment throughout the winter months.

