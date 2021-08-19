Earlier this week, we asked the tri-state to be on the lookout for sweet Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old infant from Mishawaka, Indiana that went missing Saturday night.

In a news conference, this morning, the FBI and local police announced that Mercedes had been found dead in a wooded area.

Police reported that the girl's parents had dropped her off with Justin Miller to get a break for the weekend. When he didn't bring her back, a Silver Alert was issued. Both parents were charged with Level 6 Felony - Neglect of a Dependent.

Mr. Miller was later found and interviewed by police. Yesterday afternoon, Justin Miller led officers to her body in a wooded area. Police also indicated that drug use was involved. Justin Miller is being charged with a Level 1 Neglect of a Dependent. An autopsy is being conducted and additional charges may be filed at a later time.

The police were clear that these are allegations and no one has been convicted at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who loved and will miss sweet baby Mercedes.

