For many of our friends and neighbors, the Covid-19 pandemic has created a sense of financial instability. Earlier this year we saw a record number of people lining up to receive food assistance as the pandemic raged on - some of those people had never known food insecurity before.

Likewise, we have friends and neighbors who have struggled or are continuing to struggle financially just to keep their heads above water. Just meeting their most basic needs and financial demands, like paying rent or buying groceries are just out of reach thanks to the pandemic.

If this sounds all too familiar, and you yourself are struggling, there is help available. The Community Action Program of Evansville and Vanderburgh County, or CAPE, has a rental assistance program. If you are 30 days late on your rent or there is chance that you could be late, CAPE may be able to help. If you are currently collecting unemployment insurance or maybe your hours at work have been cut back because of Covid, CAPE may be able to help. If you are unable to work or had to take unpaid time off from work after being diagnosed with Covid or you have outstanding Covid-19 related medical bills, CAPE may be able to help.

To say that the pandemic has been hard on all of us is an understatement but fortunately, thanks to organizations like CAPE, there is help available for those who need it. If you live in Evansville or Vanderburgh County, Indiana and you would like to see if CAPE can help you, contact Jamie Selter at 812-492-3955 or Jennifer Ladnier at 812-492-3971.

[Source: Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District]

