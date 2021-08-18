New Study Says Chicago Bears Have One of the NFL’s Most Loyal Fanbases

It's not easy being a Chicago Bears fan.

As a lifelong fan of the team, there have been more highs and lows than I can keep track of.

Getty Images

Get our free mobile app

Sure, it happens to every team in the National Football League, but historically when the Bears are good, they are very good and when they are bad, they are very bad.

Strange when you consider the last few years where the Bears have been completely mediocre, and that's more infuriating than anything else. I mean, either be good or just go full-on bad so we can blow everyone out and start over.

Getty Images

Being stuck in neutral in the NFL means you won't make the changes to become great. You'll just show up, win your 7, 8, or 9 games a season, and hope for better next year.

I guess that's why I'm surprised to see Bears fans who have had to deal with mediocrity to the Nth degree the past few years remain one of the most loyal fanbases in all of the NFL.

Getty Images

Excluding 2020, where the majority of stadiums were empty, Pickswise, the "#1 home of free NFL picks, predictions and odds," decided to see which team fanbases have been the most rabid.

Pickswise decided to assess which team has the most loyal fans in the NFL, assessing data from the last 10 seasons (2020 aside) to crown the best set of supporters' in the league.

They ranked the Chicago Bears fanbase 5th in the NFL for 2019, the last time all teams were playing with full stadiums, as most loyal.

The L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers only rated higher.

Getty Images

Soldier Field in 2019 was at 100.68% capacity in 2019, meaning every seat was sold and then some, including standing room only folks.

The Bears were one of only eight teams to be at 100% full and then some. In case you're wondering, Green Bay ranked 20th overall.

Getty Images

So this study shows Bears fans are more loyal than Packers fans. This other study also shows Bears fans are drunker than Packers fans.

Do you think loyalty and drunkenness go hand in hand? If so, you might be a Chicago Bears fan.

30 Different Types of Fans You'll See at a Chicago Bears Game The NFL season is right around the corner. If you're excited to head back to Solider Field or maybe going for the first time, here are 30 different fans you'll see at this season.