Packers Fans Surprisingly OK After Stunning Aaron Rodgers News

It has been a strange 12 months for Green Bay Packers fans and Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers just won the NFL MVP for the 2nd consecutive year and is undoubtedly one of the greatest Quarterbacks to have ever played in NFL history.

All told, Rodgers now has four MVP Awards to his name. and only trails another all-time great Peyton Manning by one.

So why is it that fans are seemingly OK with the news Rodgers might be making his way out of town?

Is it the lack of championships? Are they tired of Rodgers' antics? It might be a combination of both.

As a Bears fan, I welcome the possibility of him moving out of the NFC North and entirely out of the conference.

You read that right, Rodgers bought land and is buying a home in Nashville, home of the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans seem like they are just a great quarterback away from winning the Super Bowl.

It sounds like a perfect marriage between the Titans and Rodgers but that's probably just the Bears fan in me trying to magically make it happen.

The weird thing is how OK Packers fans seem to be about Rodgers leaving the team.

Again, as a fan of the Monsters of the Midway, I've never had the experience of watching a player like Rodgers toss the ball around in a Bears uniform so it's wild that everyone is OK with him leaving Titletown.

Again, I'm stunned, Packers fans are seemingly fine with the move.

Now that's pretty funny,

