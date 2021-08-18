Watch Brett Favre’s Powerful Message on Kids Playing Tackle Football

Watching this video from my all-time favorite football player has cast my wife and me into deeper thought on starting our 9-year-old's football career.

If you have a child who is interested in playing tackle football, you've no doubt been thinking about what kind of injuries from which you may have to help them heal. On top of that list is likely, CONCUSSIONS.

Brett Favre is no stranger to TRAUMATIC CONCUSSIONS

One of the things that made Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre so much fun to watch on the football field for 20 years was how he could get up after being violently leveled by a defender with a smile on his face.

Every one of those big hits can have a long-lasting impact and that's what keeps many parents from letting their children play tackle football. All the precautions in the world; the protective padding and the best cushioned helmets, won't always keep our kids safe.

During an appearance on the Today Show, Favre said,

"[There’s] no telling how many concussions I’ve had, and what are the repercussions of that, there’s no answer.”

Brett was on the show to talk about his new partnership with the Concussion Legacy Foundation which is co-founded by former WWE wrestler Chris Nowinski. He unveiled a PSA that says children have a higher chance of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) if they play tackle football before they're 14 years old.

Those numerous concussions are starting to adversely affect Brett's memory.

“I wasn't the best student, but I still can remember certain things that you would go, 'Why would you even remember that?' But I can't remember someone that I played six years with in Green Bay ... but the face looks familiar. Those type of issues that make me wonder."

Brett's grandkids won't be hearing his words of encouragement to play football anytime soon as there’s too much risk to play in a sport where’s there no treatment for brain injuries, he said.

Watch the PSA below.

"So please, keep me out of football until I'm 14."

Those words sure do stick with you.

