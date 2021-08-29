Illinois Doc’s Honest Advice on When Kids Should Play Tackle Football

The debate on the best age to let your kids start playing tackle football is a heated one. Brett Favre says it's 14, one Rockford pediatrician disagrees.

Recently, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre spoke out on what age is best for young people to start playing tackle football. His comments were a surprise to many. Some even called his opinion controversial.

CONCUSSIONS, CONCUSSIONS, CONCUSSIONS

If you have a child who is interested in playing tackle football, you've no doubt been thinking about what kind of injuries from which you may have to help them heal.

CONCUSSIONS and their long-term affect on a developing brain.

One of the things that made Brett Favre so much fun to watch on the football field for 20 years was how he could get up after being violently leveled by a defender with a smile on his face.

Every one of those big hits can have a long-lasting impact and that's what keeps many parents from letting their children play tackle football.

The Age That Brett Favre Thinks Is Best for Kids to Play Tackle Football

Brett is involved in a partnership with the Concussion Legacy Foundation which is co-founded by former WWE wrestler Chris Nowinski. Favre unveiled a PSA that says children have a higher chance of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) if they play tackle football before they're 14 years old.

Rockford, Illinois pediatrician, Dr. Bill Renk, has played football since a very young age. The only reason he stopped playing after college was, as he said,

"Because I was too short and too slow to play for the Dallas Cowboys."

Listen to Dr. Renk tell The Steve Shannon Show,

...what he thinks about Brett Favre's age recommendation

and

...what he says is the most important thing parents need to do when considering if tackle football is the right thing for their family.

