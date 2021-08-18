Why Do School Busses Have Black Stripes? The Answer Might Surprise You

Many times when we have talked about dream jobs on the morning show, I have expressed my unfulfilled desire to be a school bus driver. Does the job make a lot of money? No. But, it is a very important job that involves taking career of children and I think it sounds like a job that would leave me feeling happy and accomplished every day.

Now, I've never actually been a bus driver, but I'm sure like every other job, there are stresses involved this the job. I mean, kids are a huge part of the job, in fact, the biggest, and they can be stressful at times. Just the stress alone of making sure they are safe while in your hands, on the road, would be a huge stress. The lives of the kids, on your bus, are in your hands.

I recently came across a Facebook post about the question of the black stripes on a school bus. What is the purpose? One of the commenters had this to say.

Those black stripes are there to help protect the children in the event of a collision. They are known as “rub rails” and they also stop a car that hits the side of the bus from harming the entire side of the vehicle. If an accident should happen to take place and the windows could not be opened, then first responders would see clearly where to cut through the metal and access the area where the students are likely to be. They also know the extent of the possible injuries by seeing where the impact took place in comparison with the position of the rails. - Briana R.

Wow, I had no idea. I just assumed that they were like pinstripes on a car or truck and purple for decorative design purposes. Never did I think about them having a life-saving purpose and I'm so grateful they do.

Just to be sure, because you can't believe everything you read on Facebook. I know, shocker. (insert sarcasm) I searched the topic on Youtube and found a school bus driver by the name of Clawboss. I have no idea why. He verifies Brianna's explanation.

Clawboss has many other School Bus Driver videos including a series about a day in the life of a school bus driver. See them, HERE.

Get our free mobile app

On the show this morning, during What's Goin On, which happens around 9:20 a.m. every weekday morning, I told you that around the country there is a major school bus driver shortage. School corporations are becoming so desperate to find bus drivers that they are offering, sometimes, a $2000 sign-on bonus. Other school corporations are very paying parents to take their own kids to and from school. Not other people's kids, their OWN kids. The stipend? $700 dollars for the school year.

School corporations around the Tristate are looking for bus drivers too. Like me, if you ever thought you might want to be a school bus driver, this video explains six reasons why it's a good career choice.

If you are interested in this very rewarding career, contact any of your local school corporations to get hiring and training details.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

KEEP READIN: 12 Hilarious Names Tristate Kids Gave Ordinary Things

10 Totally Wrong Assumptions We Had as Kids About How Things Work I saw a question on Ask Reddit recently from user u/BlackbuckDeer that asked, what wrong assumptions we had as kids about how things work. I knew my answer instantly. When I was a kid, I thought the music played on the radio was done by the artists themselves sitting in the studio. I imagined a long line of artists twisting and turning their way down the hallways of the station waiting their turn to come on and play. I don't think that's what led to me being interested in a career in radio, but having now worked in the business for over 20 years and knowing how the songs get played, looking back on that thought makes me laugh a little bit. I figured if I had a thought like that, you probably did too. So, I put the question on Facebook. The responses were not only great, but when you think about it like a kid would, they all made perfect sense.